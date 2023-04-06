MLA Raja Singh taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the police in Hyderabad when he was heading to participate in a Hanuman Jayanthi rally.

Mangalhat police arrested Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal Assembly constituency, and shifted him to Bollarum police station

The controversial MLA questioned the police action. He said that every year he participates in the Hanuman Jayanthi bike rally.

“Arrest by Telangana police on the instruction of BRS govt just before joining Hanuman Janmotsav rally in my Goshamahal constituency,” tweeted Raja Singh.

Arrested by Telangana Police on the instruction of BRS Govt just before joining #HanumanJanmotsav rally in my #Goshamahal Constituency.



Now Hindus can't even take part in the rally also in Telangana? pic.twitter.com/Tdw5HhjrcW — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 6, 2023

“Now Hindus can’t even take part in the rally also in Telangana?,” tweeted the MLA.

He said he did not know why he was arrested. Raja Singh slammed KCR government for what he called its repressive actions. He alleged that there is 8th Nizam rule in Telangana.

Police apparently took him into preventive custody in view of his provocative speech during Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad on April 2.

Afzalgunj police had booked him under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Leading the Shobha Yatra, the MLA had administered oath to participants to achieve ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and had made certain objectionable comments about a community.

Multiple cases of hate speech have been registered against Raja Singh both in Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra in recent months.

Last week, he was booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29.

The MLA was arrested by Hyderabad police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad police commissioner had invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act. BJP had also suspended him from the party.

Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail following his arrest under the PD Act.

The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner’s order and released the MLA on bail but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.