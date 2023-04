MLC Kavitha fractures her leg: to rest for three weeks



Hyderabad: BRS member of Legislative Council Kavitha suffered a fracture on Monday.

Reporting this on the leading social media platform Twitter, Kavitha said that the doctors have advised her to rest for three weeks. She said she will be available for any kind of communication or assistance.

Kavitha reportedly suffered an avulsion fracture after she slipped and fell at her home.