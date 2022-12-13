Mother, children missing from Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman, along with her two young children, has gone missing from the old city of Hyderabad. Mohammad Shabiruddin, a resident of Hashimabad, Chandrayangutta, lodged a missing complaint about his wife and children at the Chandrayangutta police station.

In the complaint, the husband stated that he married a woman named Mahjabeen three years ago. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl.

It has been said in the complaint that yesterday he had an argument with his wife over a trivial matter, after which he went to work. After some time, he was informed that his wife has gone to her parents’ house in Begum Bazar along with the children.

When the husband called his in-laws to confirm, he was told that his wife and children have not reached there. The phone of the complainant’s wife was also switched off.

After a thorough search, a complaint was lodged at the police station. The police have requested the people to contact Chandrayangutta police if they find the woman and children.