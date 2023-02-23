Muhammad Saleem explains fresh guidelines of Hajj Committee of India

Hyderabad: President Telangana Hajj Committee Muhammad Saleem said in a statement that according to the latest guidelines of Hajj Committee of India, pilgrims are allowed to keep fifteen hundred Riyals during their Hajj journey.

He said that all the Hajj Committees of the country have to follow the instructions of the Government of Saudi Arabia through the Central Hajj Committee. Muhammad Saleem said that the process of entering the online applications of Hajj pilgrims has started from February 10 and the last date is March 10.

After the last date, the date of draw will be fixed by Hajj Committee of India. Mohammad Saleem said that the pilgrims selected by lottery will be informed about the date of training sessions through SMS.

He said that he will soon visit Saudi Arabia for the selection of buildings in Makkah and Madinah for the accommodation of Hajj pilgrims.

Muhammad Saleem said that Hajj pilgrims have been requested to make full use of the special online counters set up by the Telangana State Hajj Committee at Hajj House Nampally for filing up applications. For more details contact 040-23236310 or 040-23298793.