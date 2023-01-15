Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, passes away

Hyderabad: Mukarram Jah Bahadur passed away in Istanbul.

A statement issued by his office stated, “We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30 pm (IST)”.

As per his desire of the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, he will be laid to rest in Hyderabad his home land.

The mortal remains of the late Nizam will be brought to Hyderabad by his children on Tuesday, 17th January 2023.

The body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace where required rituals will be completed. The body will be laid to rest at the Asif Jahi family tombs.