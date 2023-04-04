Muslim fruit vendors attacked, forced to drink alcohol, in Hyderabad’s Patancheru

Hyderabad: In the incident that happened in Asnapur area of ​​Patancheru, a suburb of Hyderabad, the miscreants attacked the Muslim fruit sellers for refusing to sell fruits at a low price.

They also forcibly poured alcohol in one of the vendors mouth just after he broke the fast.

This was reported to Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad MP and MIM President. Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi, Leader of Majlis Legislative Party, on learning about the incident, directed the local in-charge (Majlis) Mr. Kausar Mohiuddin Member of Assembly Karwan to represent the high officials of the police to register cases and take strict action against the miscreants.

According to sources, Sheikh Ubaid, Sheikh Yusuf and Sheikh Hussain have a fruit shop in the local market in Asnapur of Patancheru Mandal.

Some miscreants arrived there and demanded fruits at a low price. On apologizing, they attacked these youths. After the attack, a group of 30 to 40 militants later took a youth to a nearby compound and locked him up. After assaulting him they poured alcohol into his mouth. He was forced to drink alcohol. On refusal, he was attacked once again. The young man was injured in this attack. All four youths were also seriously injured in the attack. Police are investigating the incident.