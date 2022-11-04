Mutton prices likely to skyrocket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to high demand and supply shortage, meat prices are likely to skyrocket in the city after Karthika Masam a month-long Hindu festival.

Common man is already reeling under the impact of the increase in prices of essential commodities, in such situation rise in mutton prices will come as a double blow to them.

After Karthika Masam, Hindus resume consuming non-vegetarian food resulting in huge demand of meat. The festival ends on November 23 this year.

According to the traders, the meat which is now being sold at Rs 750 to 850 per kg might be offered at Rs 1,000 per kg during the month-end.

According to a mutton shop owner, once Karthika Masam ends demand of meat will increase and they would be forced to pass on costs to the customers. Hence, the prices may even cross the Rs 1,000 mark after November 23.

Presently, the sale of meat is very low as many people of the Hindu faith go on a strict vegetarian diet with the commencement of Karthika Masam.