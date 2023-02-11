Nawab Raunaq Khan designated as 9th Nizam of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Majlis-E-Sahebzadagan Society on Friday announced to designate Nawab Raunaq Khan as 9th Nizam of Hyderabad. He is one of the descendants of the royal family.

The society claims to represent 4,500 direct descendants of Asaf Jahi Dynasty.

It must be recalled that last month, Azmet Jah was anointed as the successor of eight titular Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who passed away in Turkey.

While announcing designation of Nawab Raunaq Khan as 9th Nizam of Hyderabad, Majlis-E-Sahebzadagan Society said that Azmet Jah failed to fulfill his responsibilities towards the extended Royal family. It added, that Azmet Jah is ineligible for the title due to his unspecified absence from Hyderabad and remaining incommunicado with the members of family.

The media statement issued by the society read, “The Majlis E Sahebzadagan Society (The Society comprises over 4500 Sahabzada & Sahabzadi (Direct Descendants of Nizam) & Umra (Nobles of Nizam) reached a consensus of choosing Raunaq Yar Khan as IXth Nizam of Hyderabad’s Asaf Jahi Dynasty as Prince Azmet Jah went incommunicado & failed to take-up responsibilities of the Hyderabad’s Asif Jah Dynasty.”

A grand coronation ceremony would soon follow where the extended Royal family and the citizens of Hyderabad would be invited, the statement read.

Telangana Today quoted Sahebzada Mohd Moizuddin Khan, General Secretary, Majlis-E- Sahebzadagan Society as saying, “The reason of choosing Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan is, he being connected to Hyderabad and he is one of the most recognized faces of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in Hyderabad.”