New date for inauguration of New Secretariat announced



Hyderabad: The newly constructed integrated complex of Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat in the state will be inaugurated on April 14. April 14 is the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. According to reports, KCR has made up his mind to inaugurate the new secretariat building on April 14.



Puja is likely to be done before the inauguration. The Department of Buildings and Roads has started arrangements for the inauguration of the Secretariat on April 14. Especially the 6th floor of the building will be decorated in the best way.



A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building during a mock drill recently, which was extinguished with the help of 13 fire engines. It should be noted that the government had decided to inaugurate the new integrated building of the Secretariat on February 17 (Chief Minister’s birthday).



However, the ceremony was postponed after the release of the election schedule for the two seats of the Legislative Council and the implementation of the electoral code of conduct. Now the government has planned to inaugurate the new secretariat on April 14.

