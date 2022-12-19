New Year eve: Guidelines issued by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have issued guidelines for the New Year celebrations. They have asked the organisers of the New Year events in the city to ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words at the celebrations. They have been urged to make sure that there is no obscenity and nudity in any of the performances.

Strict legal action will be initiated against the organizers if sale of narcotics substances at the venue is found.

Sound levels below 45 decibels needs to be maintained. The police have also made the management of pubs/bars responsible to curb drunk driving.