Newly married couple died of electric shock laid to rest; Jamaat-e-Islami mourns loss

Hyderabad: The newly married husband and wife associated with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind who died of electric shock in Hyderabad were laid to rest at the graveyard adjacent to Jama Masjid Kuslumpura, Karwan. Earlier the funeral prayer was offered at the said mosque during Asr prayers.

Dr Syed Nisaruddin (MBBS) (MD) Unit President SIO Muradnagar Hyderabad and his wife Dr Umm Muhaimin Saima State Secretary GIO Telangana passed away on Thursday. They got married exactly two months ago on August 21.

On the sudden death of the doctor couple who were the active members of SIO and GIO the students and girls wing of JIH respectively, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President of Telangana Maulana Hamid Muhammad Khan, Ms. Asia Tasneem, State Coordinator of Women’s wing, Mrs Nasira Khanum former president Women’s wing and other members of SIO and GIO expressed deep shock and sorrow. They called the sad demise of the young dynamic couple a great loss to the Islamic Movement and prayed for the maghfirah of the deceased and sabr-e-jameel for the bereaved family.