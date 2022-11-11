Nizam College students’ hostel accommodation issue resolved: Sabita Indra Reddy

Minister for Education of Telangana state, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Government of Telangana has resolved the problem of Nizam College degree students with a humanitarian perspective. The students have been agitating for the past few days

Sharing a government order on twitter, Sabita Indra Reddy announced this.

The order stated that the government has accorded permission to HMDA and released the funds to the Registrar, Osmania University for construction of hostel building for accommodating 200 girl students of Nizam College (A), Hyderabad.

It added, the hostel building has been fully completed and handed over to Nizam College for allotment to girl students of Nizam College. The principal of Nizam College and University authorities have decided to allot the hostel accommodation only for pos graduate students of Nizam College.

However, the Under Graduate (UG) students of Nizam College approached the Commissioner of Collegiate Education to allot the hostel for UG students of the college.

The order stated, ‘After due consideration of the issue, the commissioner of Collegiate Education hereby directs to allot 50% hostel capacity to UG Girl students and 50% to PG Girl students in the newly constructed hostel building with immediate effect.

Undergraduate girl students of the College have been protesting for the last several days, demanding the college administration to allocate accommodation in the newly constructed hostel building for them.