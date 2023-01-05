Numaish: Ladies Day will be on this date

Hyderabad: The much awaited ‘Numaish’ Hyderabad’s popular annual trade fair, got off to a colorful start on the New Year’s Day on Sunday. The All India Industrial Exhibition will be opened exclusively for women on Tuesday, January 10, when men and children above 10 years of age will not be allowed inside the premises.

‘Ladies Day’ was dedicated by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan in 1940, for Muslim women who hesitate to mingle with the men in large groups.

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki or Numaish in short, made a humble beginning in 1938 as an event to promote locally-produced goods. It is known as one of the oldest and biggest trade fairs in the world.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

2023 promises to be a big year for shopping enthusiasts in Hyderabad. Traders from various parts of the country set up their stalls during the exhibition, which is visited by around 45,000 people every day.

Around 1400 stalls were allotted to the traders for setting up businesses in the 82nd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition.