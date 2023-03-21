Hyderabad

Nurses at Hyderabad’s NIMS go on flash strike

Nurses at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) went on a flash strike to protest against the alleged harassment by the incharge director.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 11:50
0 183 1 minute read
Nurses at Hyderabad's NIMS go on flash strike
Nurses at Hyderabad's NIMS go on flash strike

Hyderabad: Nurses at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) went on a flash strike to protest against the alleged harassment by the incharge director.

Alleging that the official is harassing them by assigning them additional duties, nurses boycotted their duties, affecting the healthcare services since Monday night.

They sat on protest in the hospital premises, demanding that the hospital authorities address their demands. The nurses alleged that they were subjected to heavy workload with the incharge director assigning them additional duties.

The flash strike by nurses affected healthcare services. Both inpatient and outpatient services were hit by the boycott of duties.

Related Articles

As a result of the strike by the nurses, the doctors had to postpone surgeries.

The hospital administration was trying to hold talks with striking nurses on their demands.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 11:50
0 183 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button