Owaisi condoles the death of PM Modi’s mother with the poetry of Allama Iqbal

Hyderabad: On the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, President Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and Member of Parliament Hyderabad, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, extended his condolences to Modi and his family members. He used the poetry of Allama Iqbal to express grief over the death of Heeraben.

Owaisi tweeted, My condolences to #narendramodi and his family. Khak e Markad Par Teri Lekar Ye Faryad Aun Ga Ab Duaye Neem Shab Mein Kis Ko Main Yaad Aun Ga Kulba e Aflaas Mein,Daulat Ke Kaashane Mein Mout Dasht o Dar Mein,Shehar Mein,Gulshan Me Weerane Mein Maut

(I will come to the soil of your grave with this appeal

Now who remember me in the midnight prayer?

Death in the house of poverty, death in the house of wealth

Death in the desert, in the city, in the garden, in the wilderness)