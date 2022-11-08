Owaisi travels in Vande Bharat, miscreants pelt stones

Stones were pelted on Vande Bharat train in which Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was traveling on Monday evening.

While sharing photos of the incident, his party colleague Waris Pathan of the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) tweeted in Hindi “This evening when we along with @asadowaisi sir, SabirKabliwala sahab and @aimim_national team were traveling in ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train from Ahmedabad to Surat, some unidentified people broke the glass by pelting stones on the train!”

Sumit Thakur, Western Railways’ chief public relations officer (PRO) confirmed that a stone was pelted. He however claimed that there was “no damage on the inner side of the glass”.

In a statement he said, “An incidence of stone hitting the Vande Bharat Express on its way to Mumbai on 7/11/2022 came to light. The incidence occurred between Ankleshwar and Bharuch section. There was a minor damage to the outer glass window of E-2 coach which has been attended and there’s is no damage on the inner side of glass.”