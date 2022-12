Owaisi’s daughter’s wedding held with much fanfare; attended by KCR, Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Wedding of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi’s third daughter was held at his residence at Shastripuram. Many celebrities including CM KCR and Minister Mahmud Ali attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

Naqeeb-E-Millat Alhaj Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab President Aimim , MP Hyderabad.Daughter Marriage.@asadowaisi @aimim_national pic.twitter.com/8lZelJ51PP — Shahnawaz khan official (@shanawazkhan980) December 22, 2022

Nikah of the daughter of President All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP was solemnised with Mr Mirza Fahad Ahmed Baig son of Mr Zeeshan Ahmed.

Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Shaikh Jamia, Jamia Nizamia solemnized the Nikah.

Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi and Mr Burhanuddin Owaisi welcomed the guests.