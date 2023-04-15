Panjagutta junction will be renamed after Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao (KTR), announced on Friday that the Panjagutta junction in the city would be renamed after Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution.

KTR made the announcement while garlanding the statue of Dr B R. Ambedkar at the junction on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary yesterday.

During his speech, KTR acknowledged Ambedkar’s significant contribution to the creation of Telangana through the Constitution he wrote.

Stating that the state government had decided on a new secretariat named after Dr B R Ambedkar , he also expressed his desire for Parliament to be named after Ambedkar, emphasizing the importance of his legacy.

KTR praised the Dalitbandhu scheme introduced by Chief Minister KCR as a bold step towards empowering the Dalit community. He further added that installing the country’s largest statue of Ambedkar in Khairatabad constituency is a matter of pride.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Ministers Mahmood Ali, Koppula Ishwar, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Danam Nagender, Hyderabad Mayor Vijay Lakshmi, and local leaders.