Passenger makes hoax bomb call to delay the flight at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A phone call of a bomb being on the Chennai–Hyderabad flight of a private airliner triggered panic at Hyderabad airport. Security personnel went into a tizzy on Monday after the call was received.

An alert was sounded at the airport, meanwhile setting security protocols in place.

After a thorough search of the airport by the airport security personnel and local police, the call was declared a hoax.

A case was booked against the caller and he was reportedly taken into custody. The man reportedly made the call to the police control room to delay the flight as he was late in reaching the airport.