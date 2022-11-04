Pharma company adopts African lion at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd has adopted an African lion, named ‘Manohar’, at Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year.

The company officials on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Company representatives Ashutosh Anil Kotwal, Satyanarayan Giri and B.L.N. Deepak handed over the cheque to the park’s Deputy Curator A. Nagamani towards the adoption and maintenance charges of African lion.

Nagamani thanked Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services for coming forward to adopt animals for the consecutive years. Last year, they adopted a Royal Bengal tiger for a period of one year.

Later, company representatives took round of the Zoo and appreciated its maintenance and cleanliness.

Earlier, on October 27, as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) had announced adopting two tigers (a Royal Bengal tiger and a White tiger) at the Nehru Zoological Park.

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director, Sumit Deb, and other officials had presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh

The public sector company also organised plantation drive in the zoo.