PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on this date

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Hyderabad on October 11. During his visit, he will inaugurate the second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC).

In this meeting, the progress made by India in the field of information technology during the last decade will be presented to the world.

The meeting will be held from October 10 to 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate this meeting on October 11. The meeting is being hosted by the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Director United Nations, GGIM, Stefan Schweinfest.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership wants to organize a program in Hyderabad to take advantage of Modi’s presence.