Police ask citizens of Hyderabad not to believe in rumors about terror attacks



The Hyderabad City Police has appealed to citizens not to believe rumours, as a copy of the complaint against a family alleging that they are associated with terrorist organizations and planning terrorist attacks in the city is going viral on social media.

A press release issued by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday said that the viral complaint on social media has been investigated and police teams have conducted thorough inquiries with the persons who have been falsely described as terrorists in the complaint.

Complaints were lodged against this family accusing them of being terrorists which is false and they are not terrorists nor have any connection with terrorist activities.

The police said that the family that faced the charges, suspected a woman who is said to be a resident of Delhi. The woman had some issues with the family which may have led her to file the false complaint.

According to sources, anonymous letter targeting a family claimed that Fatema Asadi is heading a banned terrorist organization named Saraya-Al-Mukhtar and that her husband is also linked to the terrorist group.



The false complaint claimed that the terrorist group is planning to target Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy, Sri Ram Navmi Shobha Yatra, the State BJP office, and suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

