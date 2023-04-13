Police to probe conspiracy angle behind fire during BRS meet

Hyderabad: Police investigation will reveal if there was any conspiracy behind the fire accident during the BRS meeting in Khammam which claimed three lives and left some others injured, party’s working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Rama Rao, along with some other leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad and called on the injured.

KTR, who is also a state minister, enquired about the condition of the four injured with the doctors. He was told that the injured were in a stable condition.

The BRS leader asked the hospital authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. Later, KTR told media persons that the incident was unfortunate.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs.10 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the three deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured.

“Whether there was any conspiracy behind the incident or not will be known in the police investigation,” he said.

Three persons were killed and eight others were injured after fireworks during a meeting of BRS at Cheemalapadu in Khammam district on Wednesday triggered a fire and cooking gas cylinder explosion.

The incident occurred when one of the firecrackers fell on a hut near the meeting venue. The BRS workers were bursting fireworks to welcome party MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik.

Nageshwar Rao had said that the fire and cylinder explosion was not related to the BRS meeting.