Poultry India Expo in Hyderabad from Nov 23

Hyderabad: The three-day 14th Poultry India Expo, organized by Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA), will be held at Hitech city here from Wednesday.

IPEMA President Chakradhar Rao Potluri, speaking at a media conference here to announce the beginning of the 14th Knowledge Day Technical Seminar at HICC on Tuesday, said the Expo – South Asia’s biggest – has attracted a record 331 companies from India and 39 companies from abroad and is expected to draw over 30,000 business visitors.

More than 1200 delegates from India, Africa, Europe, USA and SAARC nations will listen to the world’s finest minds speak on the latest scientific innovations in breeding, hygiene, nutrition, animal health, poultry equipment and marketing, he informed.

Potluri said the Exhibition’s main aim is to help farmers keep abreast of latest developments in management, animal health & nutrition, breeding, poultry farm equipment and new techniques in feed manufacturing and poultry production at an affordable cost.

Indian poultry farmers who have collectively raised poultry to become a phenomenal 120,000 crore industry and one of the prime sectors focusing on food and nutritional security of the nation, he said as the world’s second largest egg producer, India today is the Third largest chicken producer after China and USA.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the poultry industry is playing a flagship role of being India’s champion to eradicate malnourishment and protein deficiency in the country,” the IPEMA President said.

During its 13 years of existence, Poultry India has reached out to the communities and the government to deliver inexpensive easily available healthy proteins to school going children, youth and young mothers through various All-India rural and semi-urban programmes, he said.

Today India’s poultry industry, with its enabling of low cost model with increased productivity, is a showcase of success across the world. It is one of the key contributors to India’s Agriculture and Animal Husbandry GDP, Potluri said.

Poultry industry has grown by leaps and bounds due to strict housekeeping, exacting ventilation, feeding practices, automation and disease control mechanisms ministered by responsible and trained farmers, he added.