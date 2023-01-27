Q fever scare: Butchers in Hyderabad asked to stay away from slaughter houses

Hyderabad: Following several reports of a Q fever outbreak in the city, butchers in Hyderabad city have reportedly been asked to stay away from slaughter houses.

Q fever is said to be a bacterial infection which spreads from animals such as goats, sheep, and cattle. When people breathe in dust that has been contaminated by infected animal they are likely to get infected by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii which causes Q fever. Q fever usually has flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, fatigue, and muscle pain.

According to the TOI, five butchers among 250 samples tested by the Hyderabad-based National Research Centre confirmed were found to be having Q fever.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) chief veterinary officer Abdul Vakil told that there was no cause for alarm because only a few butchers were infected so far.

A GHMC veterinarian is quoted to have said, “As butchers deal with cattle and sheep, they are prone to such infections via air-borne transmission. It could be an ongoing infection or previously they were infected and developed antibodies.”