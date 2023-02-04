Hyderabad

Railways to develop ‘world-class regional train — Vande Metro’ soon

The proposed “Vande Metro” trains will be run with a high frequency, he said that such kinds of trains are called “Regional trans” in Europe.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 23:20
Hyderabad: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday evening said the railways will come up with ‘Vande Metro programme’ soon on pilot basis in the country.

Talking to reporters here, Ashwini said that after the success of the Vande Bharat Train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Railway Ministry to develop a new world-class regional train “ ‘Vande Metro’ to run between two big stations. The Prime Minister has given the target this year.

The proposed “Vande Metro” trains will be run with a high frequency, he said that such kinds of trains are called “Regional trans” in Europe.

The recently launched Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam is running very well with 120 per cent occupancy, the Railway Minister said.

To a question, Ashwini ruled out the possibility of ‘privatisation of Railways.’

The centre has allocated funds despite non-cooperation from some state governments, he said the Centre has plans to develop Hyderabad city as a hub for 6G and advanced railway technologies such as AI, machine Learning and IoT.

He said that Telangana was allocated Rs 4418 crore for railways this year in the budget and if the state government cooperates, there would be more funds.

He said the government is allocating funds for modernisation and upgradation of several railway stations.

An upgraded Wagon Manufacturing Facility at Kazipet Coach Factory is coming up with more funds, he added.

