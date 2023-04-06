Raja Singh arrested ahead of Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Before the Hanuman Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad, the police have arrested Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh in order to prevent the provocative speaker from participating in the Shobha Yatra.

The move was made to ensure that the peaceful atmosphere of the city is not disturbed.

The police arrested him when he was leaving Gowliguda for Shobha Yatra. Police said that Raja Singh was arrested as a precautionary measure because he had delivered provocative speeches while participating in previous processions.

An FIR has been registered against Raja Singh on the basis of his inflammatory speech during the Ram Nawami Shobha Yatra in recent days. He had made controversial comments at several places including Mumbai.

When Raja Singh was sent to jail under the PD Act on the charge of making inflammatory speech, he obtained bail from the High Court with several conditions, including a condition not to make inflammatory speeches.