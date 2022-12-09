Raja Singh booked for objectionable posts on social media

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police booked Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh on Friday for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media.

He was earlier served a show-cause notice for allegedly violating the conditions as laid down by the Telangana High Court. After finding the response to the show-cause notice unsatisfactory, the Mangalhat Police booked the case against him.

Meanwhile, calling the case against the legislator as illegal and sans any valid grounds, advocate Karuna Sagar, in a statement to the media said that the case would be challenged in the court.