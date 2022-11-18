Raja Singh claims he is facing threat to life

Hyderabad: The controversial MLA of BJP T Raja Singh fears threat to his life. Writing a letter to the IGP of Intelligence on Thursday, BJP MLA asked why his existing bullet proof vehicle is not replaced.

Alleging negligence, Singh asked the IG whether he was seeking permission from CM KCR to replace his vehicle. He mentioned the possibility of an attack by anti-social elements on him in the letter and added that he was facing a threat to his life.

Telling the IG that he needs to visit his constituency and take part in development programmes, Raja Singh demanded allotment of a new bullet proof vehicle.

It must be recalled that Singh’s existing bullet proof vehicle developed frequent snags on Monday. He expressed anger alleging that despite knowing about the threats to his life, the officials of the Intelligence department had allotted him a defective vehicle.