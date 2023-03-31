Hyderabad

Raja Singh makes yet another hate speech on Ram Navami

Munsif Web Desk Last Updated: 31 March 2023
Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh made yet another alleged ‘hate speech’ at Hyderabad’s Mangalghat during a Ram Navami rally on Thursday, 30 March. He called for an ‘Akhand Hindu Rashtra’.

The rally also saw portraits of Nathuram Godse, MK Gandhi’s assassin, being waved by participants.

The Goshamahal MLA said that “in our Hindu Rashtra, only those people who say ‘hum do, hamare do’ will be given the right to vote,” implying that minorities would be denied even basic rights.

Once the “Hindu Rashtra is formed, there won’t be any deaths of cows, and jihaadis will be removed from India, he said.

