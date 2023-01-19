Hyderabad

Raja Singh slapped with yet another notice

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police of Hyderabad issued a notice to the accused MLA Raja Singh of Gosha Mahal on Thursday. 

Last year, in August 2022, a case was registered against Raja Singh at Kanchan Bagh police station in Hyderabad for making a controversial remark on Ajmer Dargah.

Presently the case has been transferred from Kanchan Bagh to Mangalhat Police Station. Mangalhat Police issued a notice under CrPC 41A in this regard. 

Raja Singh’s lawyer Karuna Sagar said that he will respond to the notice issued by the police. Raja Singh had made a controversial remark on a post made by a netizen on Facebook on which a case was registered against him.

