Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s wife T Usha Bai has urged the police to impose PD Act against KTR and arrest him immediately.

Claiming that her husband is a victim of conspiracy to appease the AIMIM and for pooling the Muslim vote bank, Usha Bai alleged that Raja Singh is behind bars because of KT Rama Rao, son of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The sacked BJP MLA’s wife hit out at Telangana IT minister KTR alleging, ‘KTR called comedian Munawar Farooqui to Hyderabad who abused Hindu Gods for the sake of appeasement politics.’ She blamed KTR for creating unrest in peaceful Hyderabad.

Usha Bai said that Raja Singh is a disciplined BJP and Hindu community leader and claimed that KCR is panicked after seeing the growing vote bank of the BJP in Telangana.

She reiterated that Raja Singh is an ardent Hindu leader and always talks about Hindutva.

Raja Singh was arrested by the city police under the Preventive Detention Act, in a case relating to making remarks against Islam and the Prophet Mohammed, which triggered protests across the city. He was also suspended by the BJP for his derogatory remarks against the Prophet Mohammad.

Raja Singh’s wife demands KTR’s arrest & PD Act against him

