Revanth demands CBI inquiry against Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy today demanded that the Central government order a CBI inquiry against Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

He made this demand in the wake of the orders of the High Court cancelling his continuation in the State and upholding the orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) repatriating him to AP cadre.

He also said inquiry should be held on the controversial decisions of Somesh Kumar like the introduction of dharani portal. He said the CS had also acted as head of CCLA and RERA.

He made this demand over his official twitter handle. Reddy said he was welcoming the order of the HC against the CS. He alleged that Somesh was the leader of the Bihar State gang of officers.

He also demanded that the dharani portal introduced by the CS should be abolished immediately. He also demanded that the State government give priority to the IAS and IPS officers belonging to the State.