SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad-Tirupati

A SCR release here on Monday said, Train no 07179 Secunderabad-Tirupati Special will leave Secunderabad at 1840 hours on December 21 and arrive Tirupati at 06.45 hours on the next day.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) would run 4 Special Trains between Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad.

A SCR release here on Monday said, Train no 07179 Secunderabad-Tirupati Special will leave Secunderabad at 1840 hours on December 21 and arrive Tirupati at 06.45 hours on the next day.

Train No 07180 Tirupati-Secunderabad special will depart Tirupati at 1700 hours on December 22 and arrive Secunderabad at 05.45 hours on the next day.

Train No 07181 Secunderabad – Tirupati special will leave Secunderabad at 19.05 hours on December 23 and arrive Tirupati at 07.50 hours on the next day.

Train No 07182 Tirupati – Secunderabad special will depart Tirupati at 20.25 hours on December 24 and arrive Secunderabad at 08.30 hours on the next day.

Train No. 07179 / 07180 Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad special Trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07181 / 07182 Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad Special Trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

