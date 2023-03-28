Hyderabad

Septuagenarian auto driver Amjad killed over fare payment row at Afzalgunj

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 16:15
0 190 1 minute read
Honour killing: Man strangles daughter to death
Honour killing: Man strangles daughter to death

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was attacked by a person following a row over payment of fare on Saturday at Afzalgunj. He died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday.

The victim Shaik Amjad (70), was a resident of Yakutpura. He had dropped a woman passenger at osmania general hospital. After dropping her he demanded the fare of Rs. 150 as fixed mutually between them.

Telangana Today quoted an official of Afzalgunj police station as saying, “An argument ensued between a person and Amjad over payment of the amount. The stranger punched Amjad on his face following which the man collapsed on the road and had to be rushed to hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday at OGH.”

Related Articles

Police have registered a case and began investigation.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 16:15
0 190 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button