Septuagenarian auto driver Amjad killed over fare payment row at Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was attacked by a person following a row over payment of fare on Saturday at Afzalgunj. He died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday.

The victim Shaik Amjad (70), was a resident of Yakutpura. He had dropped a woman passenger at osmania general hospital. After dropping her he demanded the fare of Rs. 150 as fixed mutually between them.

Telangana Today quoted an official of Afzalgunj police station as saying, “An argument ensued between a person and Amjad over payment of the amount. The stranger punched Amjad on his face following which the man collapsed on the road and had to be rushed to hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday at OGH.”

Police have registered a case and began investigation.