Shocking: Parents offer 8 lakh supari to kill son, body recovered from Musi River



Hyderabad: Sick of their son’s bad habits and harassment, the parents hired killers to kill their son.

The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from Musi River in Suryapet district on October 19.

He was later identified as 26-year-old Sainath and is said to belong to Khammam. When the police started investigating the matter, they found out that Sainath’s parents are Ram Singh and Rani Bai.

Sainath had given up his education and fell into bad habits and was harassing his parents. So they planned to kill their son.

They hired Ramawat Ravi, a resident of Miryalguda of Nalgonda district and fixed a contract of killing for 8 lakhs.

On October 18, the accused killed the young man after inviting him for a treat and threw the body in the Musi River.

The police detained the parents of the deceased. During interrogation they admitted the crime.



Huzoornagar police arrested the parents.

