Silver Jubilee Gate of MANUU inaugurated

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today at 5.00 pm inaugurated the second entrance to the campus named as “Silver Jubilee gate” of the University.

The gate is constructed at the south side of the Campus to mark the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of MANUU.

Through this University has added a new entry point from Khajaguda Road, Hyderabad. University’s main gate ‘Bab-e-Ilm” (Gate of Knowledge) is about one kilometer from Gachibowli main road. This was the only approach to reach the university until now.

Prof. Ainul Hasan while addressing the gathering after the inauguration congratulated MANUU fraternity for this new facility and acknowledged the efforts of the concerned committees.

He specially thanked the University Chancellor, Shri Mumtaz Ali for his guidance and pursuance in opening up the second entrance.

This was not an easy task, he admitted and said more gates will be added for the benefit of all the stake holders and asked them to cooperate in making the campus more beautiful.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Chairperson, Campus Renovation Committee, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman, Gate Committee also addressed. Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Convenor, Committee convened the programme.

Mrs. Arshia Hasan (wife of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan), Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD II, Mr. S Nageswara Reddy, Executive Engineer and large number of teachers, staff and students were also present. Mr. Md Faizan, President, MANUU Student’s Union proposed vote of thanks.