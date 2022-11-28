Hyderabad

Techie dies while playing cricket at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 13:49
0 181 Less than a minute
Techie dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad
Techie dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad


Hyderabad: A software engineer died while playing cricket at Parade Grounds in the city, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, M Sanjeev (31), a resident of Sanathnagar and native of Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh, was playing cricket along with his friends at Parade Grounds on Saturday evening. He suddenly complained of uneasiness and collapsed on the ground.

Sanjeev’s friends rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

On receipt of information, the Begumpet police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Related Articles

A case is registered and investigations are underway.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 13:49
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button