Telangana CM to unveil 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the 125-feet Dr Ambedkar statue near the new secretariat building in the heart of the city on his birth anniversary on Friday.



The statue will be unveiled in the presence of thousands of people. Arrangements have been made to ensure that 40,000 people attend the inaugural function which include 300 people from each assembly constituency in the state.



As many as 750 RTC buses would be arranged to transport people from the assembly constituencies to the programme venue .



Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be the chief guest at the programme.

Ambedkar statue architect Ram Vanji Sutar will be felicitated on behalf of the state government on the occasion.



KCR had earlier said that India’s tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar, which is next to the state Secretariat, opposite to Buddha Statue and located besides the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire state administration.



In view of the function and to avoid inconvenience to the people, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a statement earlier said that all parks and restaurants under the Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) will be closed tomorrow.



NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Lumbini Park, Sanjivaiah Park, Jala Vihar, Amogham Restaurant will also be closed.