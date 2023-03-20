Telangana government announces Ramadan relief to Muslim staff



Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allowed its Muslim employees to take early leave due to fasting during Ramadan. The holy month of Muslims is scheduled to begin on March 23.

The Government hereby permits all Muslim Government Service/Contract/Outsourcing Boards Public Sector Employees/Schools working in the State to leave their offices/schools at 4.00 p.m. during the holy month of Ramadan, i.e. from 23rd March to 23rd April, for the obligatory Iftar, except when their presence is required by the exigencies of service during the said period.