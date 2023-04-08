Telangana government takes big decision regarding shops and commercial establishments



Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allowed shops and commercial establishments in the state to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This step of the government will immensely benefit the commercial establishments.

Notification has been issued in this regard according to which all shops, commercial establishments including malls and restaurants will be allowed to open seven days a week. Official orders in this regard were issued yesterday.

The orders will come into effect immediately for all establishments registered under the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988. Special Chief Secretary Department of Library Kamudni has issued these orders which specify that all employees should be given identity cards, weekend holidays, working hours should be followed and overtime allowance should be given for working overtime.

It proposed to provide alternate leave with pay for working on recognized holidays and festival hours and to provide transport facility along with safety measures for women employees.