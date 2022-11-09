Telangana HC orders release of BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered release of BJP MLA Raja Singh, who was arrested under Preventive Detention Act in August after he made derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

While setting aside PD Act proceedings against the MLA, the court ordered his release forthwith. It, however, laid down certain conditions, including that except four family members of the BJP leader and his counsel, no other person shall be present inside or outside the jail at the time of his release.

It also directed the MLA should not participate or hold any celebratory rallies/meetings after his release. He was also told not to give interviews to any media house.

The court asked the MLA not to make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Youtube etc.

A division bench of Justices Abhishek Reddy and J. Sreedvi passed the orders on a petition filed by Raja Singh’s wife challenging the invoking of PD Act.

Raja Singh was sent to jail on August 25 after Hyderabad Police Commissioner invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

The police took the action after continuingAprotests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

According to police, Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station, has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

Raja Singh on August 22 posted online an offensive video against Prophet Mohammad with an intention to provoke all sections of people and thereby cause breach of peace and public tranquility.

Following massive protests, the police had arrested Raja Singh the next day. He, however, was granted bail by a city court the same day.

Last month, the PD Act Advisory Board appointed by the state government upheld the police action in invoking PD Act. It rejected the representation of Raja Singh’s wife.