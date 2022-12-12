Telangana: Intl drug racket busted: 8.5 kgs of Pseudoephedrine seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT) Malkajgiri Zone of the city have busted an international drug racket by arresting two persons.

Police seized 8.5 kgs of Pseudoephedrine, a narcotic control substance, Net cash of Rs 4,02,500, 5 passports, 3 Aadhar cards, 2 Voter IDs, One Intex Dongle, 2 duplicate PAN cards, 4 duplicate Aadhar cards, one Laptop and among others, all worth Rs 9 crore from their possession.

On credible information, the sleuths of SOT, Malkajgiri Zone team along with Nacharam police Arrested Mohammed Kasim (31) and Rasuldeen (39) of Triplicane, Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening when they were involved in clandestine supply of pseudoephedrine being parceled through an international courier agency from Hyderabad to Australia and New Zealand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat told media here on Monday.

He said that the drug smuggling gang operating in Tamil Nadu have been using the Pune and Hyderabad air cargo route to smuggle pseudoephedrine and other banned substances to Australia and New Zealand.

They used to book the drug parcels at international courier services located at Pune, Hyderabad by concealing the pseudoephedrine in cloth boxes, bangle boxes, baby wear gift packs, etc., by providing the morphed address proofs — Aadhar, Pan cards of local people, the Police Commissioner said.

Bhagwat said, the accused confessed that so far they had shipped 15 consignments about 70 kilos of pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand during the year 2022.

The smugglers procured pseudoephedrine and other banned substances from Raheem of Chennai (absconding), he added.