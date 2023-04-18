Telangana Minister KTR inaugurates Citco’s new permanent facility near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated Citco’s new state-of-the-art permanent facility in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, to cater to its ongoing expansion in the region.



After the successful launch of Citco’s Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad in September 2021, whereby the team was based in a temporary incubation office in HITEC City, Citco group of companies (Citco), the global alternative investment asset servicer with over $1.8 trillion in assets under administration, has moved to new state of the art permanent facility.



Telangana Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology departments Jayesh Ranjan was also present on the occasion.



The CoE provides a range of support in relation to fund and banking services for Citco and its international client base, helping both to operate more efficiently and effectively via Citco’s portfolio of award-winning proprietary technologies.



The growing team also strengthens the resources of Citco’s operations across Asia, helping to support Citco’s other locations in the region which include Pune and Mumbai.

On the occasion, Jay Peller, Head of Fund Services, Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc., said: “After the move to Hyderabad nearly two years ago, we are delighted that the construction of our new Center of Excellence is now complete.



The state of the art office will ensure we are well-positioned to support the growth of Citco not simply in the region, but also globally. Our new regional base is ready, we look forward to significantly and sustainably growing our team in India.”



Amit Verma, General Manager, Citco Group Services (India) LLP Hyderabad Branch., said: “The region has unparalleled access to a growing base of agile and skilled talent.



Aligning to Citco’s ethos, we are committed to investing in the best talent and giving them the right tools to succeed – so to be able to provide our team with a state of the art office is a fantastic milestone for Citco.”