Telangana Minister orders investigation into Nizamabad govt hospital incident

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday ordered an investigation after a video went viral on social media.

In the video a sick patient was dragged into the government hospital in Nizamabad by his attendants by holding his legs as a wheelchair was allegedly not available.



The Minister directed the Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy to investigate and submit a report.



Hospital Superintendent Pratima Raj, reacting to the video, said the hospital’s security staff had been inquired about the incident.