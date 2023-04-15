HyderabadTelangana

Telangana Minister orders investigation into Nizamabad govt hospital incident

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday ordered an investigation after a video went viral on social media.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 15 April 2023 - 15:11
0 177 Less than a minute
Telangana Minister orders investigation into Nizamabad govt hospital incident
Telangana Minister orders investigation into Nizamabad govt hospital incident

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday ordered an investigation after a video went viral on social media.

In the video a sick patient was dragged into the government hospital in Nizamabad by his attendants by holding his legs as a wheelchair was allegedly not available.


The Minister directed the Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy to investigate and submit a report.


Hospital Superintendent Pratima Raj, reacting to the video, said the hospital’s security staff had been inquired about the incident.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 15 April 2023 - 15:11
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button