Telangana MLA Raja Singh detained near CM’s house

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police detained suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh who had reached near the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to stage a protest demanding replacement of bullet-resistant vehicles provided to him by the government.

Raja Singh was detained when he reached near Pragati Bhavan along with the bullet-resistant car to demand that the government either provide him with another car or take it back.

As he was trying to leave behind the vehicle near the high-security premises, alert police officials stopped him. He was later dropped at the Assembly building in a police vehicle.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in the city alleged that the bullet-resistant Scorpio assigned to him as part of his security is in bad condition.

On Thursday, one of the tyres of the vehicle was damaged when he was on his way home. He had vented his anger at the government, demanding it to either provide a vehicle in good condition or take it back.

The vehicle also broke down in November last year. He slammed the state government for providing a vehicle which is in poor conditions despite the fact that he faces threat to his life from terrorists.

He said the state intelligence officials provided him with a bullet-resistant vehicle after the central intelligence agencies stated that he faced threat to his life.

Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail following his arrest under the Preventive Detention Act.

Raja Singh was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad police commissioner had invoked PD Act.

The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner’s order and released the MLA on bail but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.