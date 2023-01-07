Telangana official tweets funny post on Hyderabad Numaish in Deccani language

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Municipal Administration Department Arvind Kumar tickles funny bone of his followers by tweeting a funny post in Deccani language on Hyderabad Numaish.

The famous Numaish has started 😅 pic.twitter.com/RT6bXTKRws — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 5, 2023

Arvind Kumar shared a cartoon photo of a lion and its cub. The lion cub asks its father, “Aji Abba waha iti roshni kaiku hai?” (Oh! Dad why is so much of light there?)

The father lion replies, “Who Nampally hai beta, Numaish llaga udhar” (That is Nampally son! Numaish is being organised there)

The IAS officer posted the cartoon by tweeting, “The famous Numaish has started.”

The 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition began this year on January 1 at Nampally, ​​Hyderabad. It is the Hyderabad’s popular annual trade fair with 1400 stalls.