Telangana Secretariat to be inaugurated on this date

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 18:12
The date of the inauguration of the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat building has been finalized. A huge public meeting will be organized at the Parade Grounds after the inauguration of the Secretariat on February 17 between 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Chief Minister KCR will inaugurate the Secretariat building named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and many dignitaries from other states will also attend the ceremony.

