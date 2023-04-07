Telangana’s progress in healthcare an inspiration to other states: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana state has become Arogya Telangana (Healthy Telangana) with the strong measures taken up by the state government towards the protection of public health and the development of medical and healthcare system, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

On the occasion of World Health Day (April 7), he wished the people to lead a healthy life in Telangana, which is blessed with greenery and abundant crops with good weather and natural beauty.

CM KCR explained the progress made by the state in the field of healthcare and various schemes implemented to provide medical treatment and improve people’s health.

He stated that Telangana has reached to the stage of the establishment of medical colleges, para medical and nursing colleges in every district from the lack of at least primary healthcare centers in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The progress made by Telangana state in the field of healthcare is a big inspiration to other states in the country, he added.

He claimed that medical and healthcare is now available to the common man after increasing the number of seats in medical colleges and recruiting staff in government hospitals, medical and nursing colleges as per the requirements.

Telangana State witnessed a qualitative change in providing medical facilities by increasing the number of normal beds, oxygen beds, ventilator beds, all kinds of medical equipment, availability of medicines and laboratories in every hospital.

The Chief Minister said that corporate medical facilities are being provided to the people in the public sector with the construction of super specialty hospitals (TIMs) in major cities like Warangal and Hyderabad.

He pointed out that NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad is being expanded with an additional 2500 beds and a ‘Medical Hub’ with all medical facilities at one place In Warangal.

The CM said that quality medical services, expansion of medical facilities, family welfare schemes which are being implemented with long-term goals, KCR Kit, KCR Nutrition Kits, Arogya Lakshmi, Amma Odi, Arogya MahilaA (Special Women’s Clinics) are playing a key role in protecting the health of the people of Telangana.

CM KCR listed various initiatives like Basti Dawakhanas (urban Clinics), Palle Dawakhanas (Rural Clinics), Telangana Diagnostics, Aarogyasri, Employees and Journalists Health Scheme, free dialysis programme, 108 emergency health transport services and Palliative care.

Free eye tests were conducted for 1 crore people under Kanti Velugu Scheme in the first phase, eye glasses were distributed to 40 lakh people.

In the second phase free eye tests were conducted for another 1 crore and free eye glasses were distributed to 29 lakh people.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana’s performance as a self-governing state is better than national level in all health indicators announced by the Union Government. CM KCR recalled that while the awards were announced in three categories in the health fitness campaign organised by the central government as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Telangana state won the awards in all the three categories. The Telangana state also achieved third position in the fourth health index released by NITI Aayog.

According to the Central Economic Survey 2022-2023, it is ranked second among the states with the highest share of the government’s expenditure on public health in South India.

Telangana is ranked third in the country among the states with the least burden on the public in terms of expenditure on health and third position in reducing the maternal mortality in the country is clear evidence of the commitment of the state government in strengthening public health, CM KCR added.