Tension prevails in Osmania University

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Osmania University today over TSPSC question paper leak.

It was decided to organize a protest under the leadership of Youth Congress leader Mohit Reddy, however, a large number of police was deployed in Osmania University to prevent the students from protesting.





Protesting students gathered near the Arts College and started demanding justice while raising slogans against Chief Minister KCR and Working President BRS KT Rama Rao.

The police dispersed the students who were shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, students burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Osmania University campus.